The world is in a state of emergency. Real life takes place at home and no one knows how long it will go on. There are still noodles, toilet paper jokes are over. After the first shock it is time to ask: "And now?". Kurt Krömer, the newly chosen Grimme award winner ("Chez Krömer"), will be on the streets of Berlin with moderator Annie Hoffmann from April 2, 2020, of course with due distance and in compliance with strict hygiene rules. In six episodes, the two comment on the headlines and excitement of the day and speak to the people in Berlin who belong to system-relevant professions.