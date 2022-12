Not Available

At Yurigahara High School, the occult legend of "Yuriko-sama" has been handed down for generations. The existence of "Yuriko-sama" who reigns at the top of the school and brings misery to those who stand against her. The only condition to become a "Yuriko-sama" is to have the name Yuriko. In the new semester, a new "Yuriko-sama" fight begins. In order to save Yasaka Yuriko, her best friend, Shimakura Mizuki stands up and challenges the truth behind the legend.