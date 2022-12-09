Not Available

And Then There Were None

  • Crime
  • Drama
  • Thriller

Acorn Productions

Ten strangers, drawn away from their normal lives to an isolated rock off the Devon coast. But as the mismatched group waits for the arrival of the hosts -- the improbably named Mr. and Mrs. U.N. Owen -- the weather sours and they find themselves cut off from civilization. Very soon, the guests, each struggling with their conscience, will start to die -- one by one, according to the rules of the nursery rhyme 'Ten Little Soldier Boys' -- a rhyme that hangs in every room of the house and ends with the most terrifying words of all: '... and then there were none.

Douglas BoothAnthony Marston
Charles DanceJustice Lawrence Wargrave
Maeve DermodyVera Claythorne
Burn GormanD.S. William Blore
Anna Maxwell MartinEthel Rogers
Sam NeillGeneral John MacArthur

