Ando Lloyd - A.I. Knows Love?

Matsushima Reiji is a genius physicist who studies wormhole theories. One day, Reiji is killed. It is unknown whether his research on wormhole theories caused his death or not. His fiance Ando Asahi is a capable career woman working at a large IT company. After Reiji's death somebody is trying to kill her. Lloyd, who looks exactly like her dead fiance Reiji, suddenly appears in front of her. Lloyd came from the year 2113. His mission is to protect Asahi from any harm. Without Asahi's knowledge, Lloyd fights to protect her. Lloyd doesn't know what "love" is and doesn't understand human anger or sadness. At first, Asahi doesn't like Lloyd, but slowly her feelings is starting to change.