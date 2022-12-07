Not Available

Ando Natsu, whose dream is to become a patissiere, finds herself jobless after the shop owner’s sudden death. She goes to Tokyo in search of another job at a confectionery but the recruiting period has just ended and there are no available positions. This is when she makes her first encounter with the well-established Japanese confectionery “Mangetsudo”. It is run by the veteran confectioner Umekichi, Takezo, and Mitsuko, and they happened to be looking for a part-time worker. A number of chance events follow and Natsu starts working at Mangetsudo. Although her job is to serve customers, Natsu becomes interested in the world of Japanese confection. Having only worked in cake shops, everything is new to her and she is gradually drawn into the deepness and profoundness of Japanese confection. --TBS