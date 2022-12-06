Andy Barker, P.I.

Not Available

In this comedy, Andy Barker (Andy Richter), a happy and successful CPA, decides to take a risk and open his own accounting business--after all, he's great at what he does and has never tasted the bitterness of defeat. Unfortunately for Andy, his life-long lucky streak comes to a sudden end when his business goes down the tube. Just when he thinks he's lost it all, a case of mistaken identity transforms Andy into a private detective--with a formidable talent for math. His number-crunching skills help him to become a great P.I., but his two careers continue to intersect in hilarious and unnerving ways. Andy will try to solve cases using his accounting knowledge. Wally (Marshall Manesh) is a convenience store owner.