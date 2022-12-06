Andy McNab's Tour of Duty

Not Available

A serving soldier in the British Army for 17 years, nine of which were spent in the SAS, he’s seen action in the Middle and Far East, South and Central America and Northern Ireland. Now he uses his legendary experience and expertise to bring ITV4 viewers the truth about life in a war zone. Using incredible footage shot by soldiers and the Ministry of Defence, dramatic reconstructions and brutally honest interviews with serving squaddies, Andy brings the conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan to life and takes an in-depth look at the deadly threats British troops in Basra and Helmand face on a daily basis. The six-part series looks at how to survive sniper fire, ambushes and sieges, combating guerrilla warfare and what to do if you’re injured and under fire. From weapons and tactics to medical treatment and the chain of command, the series brings viewers extraordinary insights into what life is like for our boys on the front line.