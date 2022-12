Not Available

Naoko Noda, who works in a trading company, is called "anego" by her younger co-workers. What is "anego"? It means "older sister," but in this case it is given as a nickname to Naoko because she is like a big sister to her coworkers, who depend on her to give them advice about everything. This drama, depicts realistically how Naoko lives her everyday life, including her love life, the problems she faces, and her uneasiness about the future.