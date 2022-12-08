Not Available

Ang Lalaking Nagmahal Sa Akin is the second offering of the top-rating afternoon series program by ABS-CBN. It follows the story of a young lady named Flor. She is bubbly but optimistic girl that gambles to find a decent job in the city to provide for her mother and two brothers. She ends up working as a chambermaid in a first-class hotel where she will meet the gorgeous and womanizing owner Zephy. These two people from different social classes will find love in each other. Zephy will turn his back on his wealth just to be with his beloved but Flor will make the toughest choice in her life—to give a better life for her family or fulfill the desire of her heart.