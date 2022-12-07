Angel Bank

Not Available

Ino Mamako is an English teacher at one of Japan's roughest schools, Ryuzan High School. After nine years of teaching, Ino decides to "reset" her life and meets with Ebisawa Yasuo, a charismatic "occupational change agent" who advises people on switching jobs. However, Ebisawa ends up hiring Ino as an occupational change agent herself. Together with her work partner Taguchi Ryota, Ino helps others switch gears in their livelihoods and transform the rest of their lives. --Anime News Network