Angel Beats!

  • Action
  • Animation
  • Comedy

P.A.Works

In a world after death, angels fight for their fate and their future. Yuri, the leader of the Shinda Sekai Sensen, rebels against the god who destined her to have an unreasonable life. On the otherhand, Tenshi, the chairperson of the student council for the world after death, battles against the SSS members. SSS members utilize armed weaponry to battle it out against the angels harnessing supernatural powers.

Miyuki SawashiroMasami Iwasawa
Emiri KatoShiori Sekine
Kana AsumiIrie Miyuki
Hiroshi KamiyaYuzuru Otonashi
Kana HanazawaKanade Tachibana (Angel)
Eri KitamuraYui

