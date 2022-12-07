Angel Tales

Not Available

Mutsumi Gorou is one unlucky young man. When he was a little kid, each of his pets died from different tragic causes. Even until now, he can't seem to find the right job. The only job he had was one with a company which eventually went out of business. One day, a mysterious fortune teller called him and told him that he is definitely surrounded by bad luck. The fortune teller then gave him a cell phone, and then said that perhaps Mutsumi's luck will improve. The magical cell phone awakens all of his pets that he owned when he was a little kid, one by one, in the form of beautiful young girls.