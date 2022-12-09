Angela Scanlon: Full Frontal

Not Available

Following on from the success of last year's Oi Ginger!, Angela Scanlon is back on our screens with Full Frontal - a new and provocative four-part series for RTÉ 2. In this series Angela takes an intimate look at what gets us off. Is fit really the new skinny? Is a designer vagina ever really necessary? Should we just hook up without the chat up? Angela follows the many and varied paths that promise to lead to happiness or perfection in a series which will provoke, inform and entertain. Handling subjects that are often considered taboo or sensitive Angela tackles it with her own flair, taking a relaxed, non judgemental approach with tongue firmly in cheek. Never one to sit on the sidelines, Scanlon delves head first into each of the subjects. She explores the nation's self-conscious and sometimes uncomfortable relationship with the naked body. She gets up close and personal with naturists and their bits in Drumshambo (host of World Naturist Congress this September), watches 'real' women bare all in a bid to make peace their bodies and sees a very different side to Rosanna Davison, Ireland's first ever playboy centrefold. She even gets a lesson in "nipple tweaking". Undergoing her very own extreme make-over, the tables are turned on Angela as she sheds her signature style to test drive the look that Ireland loves most. She gets to grips with the suggestion that she needs liposuction and looks at the growing obsession with a robust derriere and world of "bum jobs". There's also a cameo from a real life "living doll'. Scanlon attempts to forget she's a newly-wed as she gets a crash course in the world of online dating. Via Tinder, Happn, Plenty of Fish and the rest she looks at the cut throat dating game, the fun that can be had and the random, often creepy experiences that people would rather forget! And she looks at the extreme lengths that people go to in order to achieve the so-called perfect body. A move away from the Cabbage Soup diet and Atkins to a more educated (but no less obsessive) approach. She becomes our guinea pig, takes a stab at Bikini modelling and goes to Hell & Back in an attempt to push her body to the limit.