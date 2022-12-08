Angela Scanlon’s Close Encounters

Not Available

In her new series, Angela spends time with a number of individuals who interest, annoy or intrigue her. In episode one she meets Sheamus, the first Irish-born superstar in the world of pro-wrestling. In her previous series for RTÉ2, Angela Scanlon explored different aspects of life in modern Ireland – including extreme make-overs, getting fit, and dating in the age of I-Phone hook-ups. In her new series Close Encounters, Angela spends time with a number of individuals who interest, annoy or intrigue her. Each episode covers roughly one day in the life of each of those individuals, and Angela brings her own sense of fun, warmth and curiosity to all of them.