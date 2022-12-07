Angelique -When the Heart Awakens

Not Available

This Japanese animated series is based on the long-running "Angelique" game series produced by KOEI. This particular animated series actually is based on the "Angelique Etoile" video game. This TV anime was announced as a celebration of the 10 year anniversary of the "Angelique" series. A powerful force grips a second universe, trapping its' queen and killing the guardians. Only the girl known as the "Legendary Etoile" can restore the magical Sacrea and bring life back to the universe.