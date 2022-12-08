Not Available

Angel's Song is a South African drama series which aired on DStv's GO channel from 2006-2007. It tells the story of Angel Phillips - a feisty girl from Port Elizabeth who arrives in Johannesburg seeking fame and fortune. She's enrolled at the National School of Arts for classical piano, but all she wants is a stage, a mike and a rock song to perform...will she cut it? Angel has to fit in at the National School of Arts, make new friends and cope with her older sister's strict rules and boring beige outlook on life. The 26-part drama series, produced by Clive Morris Productions, follows Angel on her rocky road to finishing school and starting her life on stage and in the recording studio.