Angry Birds Toons tells how life is not always easy on Piggie Island. Red and angry feathered companions, Chuck, Mathilda, Bomb, Blues and Terence must come together to protect their eggs - and future - of cunning plots of Bad Piggies. Having only guides for their intelligence and determination, they absolutely must thwart the advanced technology Piggies are also incredibly too many. Nevertheless, they have a huge advantage ... the incredible stupidity of the Piggies! Angry Birds Toon gives life to characters and adventures of one of the most popular games in history and presents the amusing world, and cunning of Birds and their sworn enemies, the Piggies.