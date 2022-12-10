Not Available

Angry Kid is the main character of a series of British stop motion animation short films, voiced by Darren Walsh. The show was created, directed, written, and designed by Darren Walsh and produced by Aardman Animations. Most of the episodes contain adult content. Unlike most Aardman productions, Angry Kid was not created using clay animation but a combination of pixilation and stop motion puppetry. Seasons 1 and 2 have been released on DVD in the UK and Australia. All the Angry Kid animations are free to watch and / or download on Atom.com. A compilation DVD called Aardman's Dark Side was also released, and it contains several Season 2 episodes and an exclusive episode.