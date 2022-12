Not Available

The mission of “Angry Planet” is to be the world’s most exciting Adventure Travel Television show. Taking you from the South Pacific to the North Atlantic, from the glaciers of Patagonia to the volcanoes of Iceland, from Oklahoma’s Tornado Alley to the deep wet caves of Vancouver Island, from Hawaiian lava-falls to the Australian Outback, “Angry Planet” visits the world’s most dramatic natural phenomena, and brings them to you in High Definition.