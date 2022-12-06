Not Available

15 one-minute shorts created by various people from Japan's animation industry. The title of the collection, Ani*Kuri15, is abbreviated from the words "anime" and "creators". The one-minute shorts will be broadcast in three "seasons," with each group of five animated shorts scheduled to run between regular programming on NHK at three periods in the coming months. Due to the nature of the broadcasts, the one-minute shorts will not be listed in TV programming guides. However, NHK has mentioned that the shorts will run primarily on NHK's "General" channel rather than the NHK "Educational" channel. In addition, the shorts will appear on the official Ani-kuri 15 website in the near future.