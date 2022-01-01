Not Available

Animal Airport is a British reality television series following the staff at the animal reception centre based at London Heathrow Airport. The eight part, 24 minute series first aired on Five from 22 May 2000. Was repeated on Sky Travel. Not been repeated yet on Sky Real Lives. Animal Airport was one of the first shows which were filmed at heathrow airport. Made by World Television for Channel5. As of Wednesday 13 June at 8pm Animal Airport will be shown on Animal Planet be back for a Brand New series of New Animal Airport made by Icon Films.