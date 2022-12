Not Available

Dr. Sébastien Kfoury and his three young veterinary assistants are on a mission to ensure that animals around the world are healthy and happy. Along the way, Dr. Seb and his team uncover important facts about different animals: Can we cut the whiskers off a cat? Why do felines see in the night? How do parrots manage to speak? There’s no animal, or question, too big or too small for Dr. Seb and his assistants to explore in their quest!