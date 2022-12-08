Not Available

Animal Cops: Philadelphia follows the work of the Pennsylvania SPCA's Humane Law Enforcement team as they investigate cases of animal cruelty; rescue sick and abused animals and fight for justice on their behalf. The Pennsylvania SPCA's humane law enforcement officers cover an area of over 46,000 square miles from their headquarters in Philadelphia. The six offic ers with full police powers and six agent trainees are on call 24 hours a day seven days a week protecting the city's one and a half million pets.