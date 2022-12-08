Not Available

Animal Emergency is a reality documentary series based on real characters and events that follows the daily happenings at animal clinics looking after animals both large and small. Twenty-four hours a day the veterinary specialists on duty deal with an interesting array of cases. Some are routine but there are those that are a matter of life or death. Each week of this exciting new series we join the busy professionals at the Animal Surgery and follow the drama, the highs and lows of caring for Singapore’s cherished pets.