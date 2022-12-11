Animal ER Live

Not Available

From the creators of the real-time law enforcement series "Live PD" comes a version for animal lovers. It captures the fast-paced drama and intensity of a hospital procedural mixed with the unbreakable bonds between pets and their owners. Host Mark Steines ("Entertainment Tonight") is joined by veterinary experts in the studio to guide viewers through each episode, giving commentary on what is seen at featured animal hospitals and mobile vet clinics around the country. Cameras trail teams of emergency veterinarians and specialists as they work tirelessly through the night to save the lives of pets. The series also accompanies on-call vets to homes and farms to treat animals that are too sick or too big to travel.