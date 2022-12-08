Animal Exploration with Jarod Miller

Not Available

Kids love animals, and there's no better way to learn about these many colorful creatures than by getting up close and personal with them. Zoologist Jarod Miller does just that in this children's show featuring all manner of friendly and not-so-friendly critters. The youthful host and his zookeeper friends hand-feed crocodiles, dangle sticks in front of snapping turtles, handle venomous snakes, and enter a shark cage for a meet-and-greet with the fearsome fishes. While the proceedings sound positively wild, the show features an equal amount of milder animal interaction and loads of kid-friendly humor, such as kissing monkeys and punching kangaroos.