Not Available

Across the world British service men and women are risking life and limb for their country. Now, in this three-part series for ITV, we meet the four-legged friends who are working at their side. With access to the Royal Army Veterinary Corps, the series shows at close quarters the vital work the animals do, and how they are trained and looked after by the unit’s team of veterinary surgeons, handlers and nurses dedicated to the welfare of the 1500 animals serving in the military.