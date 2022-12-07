Not Available

Now, in a landmark two-hour mini-series, the secrets of the animal world will be revealed as Animal Impact presents an incredible and revolutionary look at the bioengineering that make these amazing feats possible. Using the latest and never-before seen imaging technologies, computer graphics and advanced medical diagnostics, Moment of Impact will show the natural world as its never been seen before giving viewers a totally new perspective on creatures big and small, both common and exotic and inside and out. In infinitesimal detail well dissect these singular moments to see exactly what is happening, why it happens and how natures engineering allows it to happen.