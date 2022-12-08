Not Available

This absorbing new fly-on-the-wall documentary series visits the UK’s top zoo breeding programmes, animal sanctuaries and farms as keepers, vets and breeders use the latest techniques and technology to bring precious new additions into the world. The Animal Maternity cameras will be there as new borns have their first feed and attempt their first steps, and as mother and baby bond. But the series also follows what happens when things do not go to plan, as keepers and vets battle to save babies through surgery, adoption or hand-rearing.