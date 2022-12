Not Available

The Most Extreme is a long-running documentary television series on the American cable television network, Animal Planet. It first aired on July 1, 2002. Each episode focuses on a specific animal feature, such as strength, speed, flirtation, appendages, diet, etc., and examines and ranks ten animals that portray extreme or unusual examples of that quality. The rankings are not arrived at by a scientifically rigorous process; they serve only to give a broad depiction.