Animal Practice is a new comedy centering on Dr. George Coleman (Justin Kirk, Weeds, Angels in America), a top veterinarian with an impressive list of famous animal patients at the Crane Animal Hospital - a bustling New York City veterinary practice where it often seems as if the patients are running the place. Despite his unorthodox style, George has an undeniable gift with animals of all kinds - except the human kind. Much to his chagrin, George recently learned that his ex-girlfriend, Dorothy Crane (JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Better with You), has inherited the family business and is now George's boss. Whip-smart and ambitious, Dorothy shakes up the hospital as she brings order to the chaos and butts heads with George's animal-friendly administration. Tyler Labine (Reaper, Sons of Tucson) plays Dr. Doug Jackson, a vet who's great with animals, but hapless in matters of the heart; Bobby Lee (Harold & Kumar) stars as Dr. Yamamoto; Kym Whitley (We Bought a Zoo) stars as Juanita; and newcomer Betsy Sodaro (The Nick Show Kroll) stars as Nurse Angela. Dr. Rizzo, the resident capuchin monkey at Crane Animal Hospital and George's closest companion is played by Crystal (The Hangover II, NBC's Community).