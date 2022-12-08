Not Available

Henry Rollins explores the complex relationship between humans and animals by investigating dangerous and seemingly taboo practices around the world in the three-part series Animal Underworld. What drives some people to risk their lives wrestling alligators and wild hogs? Why do some cultures revere rats and cows as sacred, while others take up deadly snakes to show their faith in God? And why would anyone choose to eat a meal made out of road kill? Author, actor, and activist Henry Rollins wants to know. He travels the world immersing himself in different cultures to uncover why humans are out to worship, taste, and tame the wildest of creatures.