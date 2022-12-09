Animals Gone Wild

Not Available

Not all animals are meant to be domesticated and kept as household pets. Many wild animals, by definition, are rough and rowdy, often leading to out-of-bounds behavior or savage instincts run amok. This series showcases jaw-dropping moments captured by cameras, including attacks on people and other animals, "believe it or not" encounters, and animals that portray human traits. Heroic acts of bravery, narrow escapes and unpredictable incidents are also featured in the hourlong episodes.