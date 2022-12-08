Animals like us

Not Available

How strong is the similarity between animals and humans? At first glance, we do not have so much in common. But forget the pressures of religion, culture and society. Make abstraction of what we have always believed and see the truth in the eye. Man is by no means an outsider in the evolution of the species. Five years filming brought the truth to light: the animals did it first! This magnificent series examines the similarities between humans and animals in the area of ​​Emotions, Language, Medicine, Homosexuality, Adoption, Tools, Trade, Play Mode, Culture and Politics. Each episode contains spectacular and confrontational image and sound material.