Not Available

How animals do the remarkable things they do. Animals - The Inside Story breaks new ground in the journey it takes into animal anatomy revealing the hidden mechanisms that drive amazing animal behaviours. In this fascinating three-part documentary, viewers can look inside animals to see what makes them tick. Fusing exciting computer animation, thermal imaging and compelling science, Animals: The Inside Story puts creatures under the microscope to expose the hidden mechanisms that drive their actions. Writer : David Helton Series Producer : Sarah Pitt Series editor Michael Gunton A BBC/Discovery Channel Co-production BBC Bristol MMII