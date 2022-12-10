Not Available

The National Film Board of Canada occupies a unique place within the world of animation - forging its own inimitable blend of innovation and artistry. Animation Express showcases this vital tradition with a dazzling collection of 39 films from today's animation pioneers. With modern masterworks such as Madame Tutli-Putli (2007), Sleeping Betty (2007), and Runaway (2009), groundbreaking experimental shorts and classic cartoons, emerging talents join seasoned directors, employing a startling palette of technologies to create animation magic. Come on board and enjoy.