Not Available

Anita, no te rajes is a Spanish-language telenovela produced by the American-based television network Telemundo. It stars Ivonne Montero, Jorge Enrique Abello and Natalia Streignard. Written by Valentina Parraga, directed by David Posada and Danny Gaviria; with Martha Godoy and Mary-Kathryn Kennedy as General Producer and Aurelio Valcarcel Carrol as Executive Producer.This telenovela was aired in 10 countries around the world. Although the novela was set in Los Angeles, Telemundo filmed the serial in Miami, Fl. Through [sometimes not so] careful editing it was made to appear as Los Angeles. The network debuted it on September 13, 2004 to April 4, 2005 at the 7 pm timeslot. Telemundo added English subtitles as closed captions on CC3.