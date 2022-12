Not Available

To help her brother mend his failing marriage, young Russian beauty Anna Karenina (Helen McCrory) -- who's married to eminent nobleman Alexei Karenin (Stephen Dillane) -- leaves St. Petersburg for Moscow, where she meets the dashing Count Vronsky (Kevin McKidd). They soon fall madly in love, but the scandal of their illicit affair and Alexei's vengeance give rise to tragedy in this faithful adaptation of author Leo Tolstoy's immortal novel.