Not Available

Against the breathtaking backdrop of the Southern Alps of New Zealand, Annabel Langbein shares the secrets of her free range cooking style and shows how easy it is to bring good food into today's fast-paced world. Join Annabel as she gathers the freshest fruit and vegetables from her own garden and travels to the source of the best seasonal ingredients. Her food hunting expeditions take her into secluded fiords to harvest giant crayfish, see her brave a local beekeeper's hives for the purest honey, and cast a line for the freshest salmon. Returning to her simple cabin kitchen in her family's lakeside retreat, Annabel prepares a delicious menu to share with friends and demonstrates the clever cooking tricks and time-saving techniques that mean in next to no time you can have the most delicious meal. Each episode provides recipes for a delicious starter, main course and dessert, as well as Annabel's signature "fridge fixings", and shows how easy it is to prepare artisan foods such as home-smoked salmon, home-baked breads and fresh cheese. Annabel Langbein The Free Range Cook promises to make everyone a star in their own kitchen.