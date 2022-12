Not Available

Marilla and Matthew Cuthbert had planned to adopt a boy to help out around Green Gables farm. But waiting for Matthew at the train station is freckle-faced, red-headed Anne Shirley - a talkative 10 year old orphan with a heart full of dreams… More and a desperate longing for a home. From the minute Anne sets foot in Matthew's buggy, Green Gables will never be the same. Discover the world through Anne's eyes!