Rabia'a sister Arfa arrives to find a suitable boy for her daughter Annie. Alas Annie is more interested in her new job on a film set. That is until she meets Mekaal. Written by Vasay Chaudary and directed by Marina Khan & Nadeem Baig, Annie Ki Ayegi Baraat is the last part of the popular 'Baraat series' starring Naveen Waqar, Shehzad Sheikh, Vasay Chaudary, Ahsan Khan & Alishba Yousuf.