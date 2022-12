Not Available

“Anniversary Anyway” is a Naver V original web drama that tells the story of six teenagers who are experiencing first love as they each get ready to celebrate an anniversary. Hongseok has taken on the role of a sharp-minded 18-year-old boy named Hong Woo Jae who is a hopeless romantic for Cha Se Yi. Gyujin will play Gong Doo Jin, a boy who finds love more difficult than everything else in the world.