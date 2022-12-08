Not Available

Anns a' Ghàrradh means "In the Garden". Anns a' Ghàrradh returns to BBC ALBA for another series of gardening delights with presenting duo Calina and Eilidh as they visit some of Scotland's quirkiest gardens and most interesting and innovative gardeners. The programmes are based at Calina's croft garden on the Isle of Skye, and with developments afoot there, be sure to tune in and see how plans develop and grow. With an emphasis on West Highland and Island gardens, this series aims to cater for all shades of green-fingered Scottish gardeners. Gaelic Language, with hardcoded English subtitles, where needed.