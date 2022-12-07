anohana: The Flower We Saw That Day

Not Available

A story about grief and the acceptance of death. Six children formed a group that they called The Peace Busters. One day, an incident occurred which took the life of one of their friends, Meiko Honma. After this, Jinta Yadomi, leader of the group when they were kids, neglects high school and lives as a shut-in when he unexpectedly starts seeing the ghost of Meiko, who can only interact with him and no one else. The Peace Busters disbanded and the friends began distancing themselves far away from each other. Years later, Meiko has returned to ask Jinta to fulfill the forgotten wish she made as a kid.