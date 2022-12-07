Not Available

anohana: The Flower We Saw That Day

  • Animation
  • Drama
  • Fantasy

Director

Tatsuyuki Nagai

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

A-1 Pictures

A story about grief and the acceptance of death. Six children formed a group that they called The Peace Busters. One day, an incident occurred which took the life of one of their friends, Meiko Honma. After this, Jinta Yadomi, leader of the group when they were kids, neglects high school and lives as a shut-in when he unexpectedly starts seeing the ghost of Meiko, who can only interact with him and no one else. The Peace Busters disbanded and the friends began distancing themselves far away from each other. Years later, Meiko has returned to ask Jinta to fulfill the forgotten wish she made as a kid.

Cast

Saori HayamiChiriko "Tsuruko" Tsurumi
Miyu IrinoJinta "Jintan" Yadomi
Ai KayanoMeiko "Menma" Honma
Haruka TomatsuNaruko "Anaru" Anjou
Takayuki KondōTetsudou "Poppo" Hisakawa
Takahiro SakuraiAtsumu "Yukiatsu" Matsuyuki

View Full Cast >

Images

7 More Images