Another Era

The 2008 financial crisis swept the whole world. Ambitious businessman Leo Ho Tin-sang seizes the opportunity to take over the corporation of Hong Kong's wealthiest man, Fong Chung-yam, but is blocked by businessman Cheuk Kai-tong. Leo holds a grudge and looks for an opportunity to get revenge. Ten years later, Kai-tong has become the richest person in Hong Kong, yet encounters unfortunate circumstances. When his son is killed in an accident, Kai-tong suffers a heart attack and falls into a coma. To manage the family business, his inexperienced daughter Ella Cheuk Ding-yiu, with the help of private equity fund manager Duncan Ko Chit, engages in a corporate war with Leo. When Kai-tong awakens, he, along with Leo's wife, Chung-yam's grandson, and a young entrepreneur all join the battle. Everyone's fate become entangled as they stir up another battle of the century...