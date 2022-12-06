Not Available

Another Life was a cable soap opera produced by the Christian Broadcasting Network and taped at the CBN studios in Virginia Beach,VA. It also aired in syndication during its original run and was rerun from 1987-90 on the Trinity Broadcasting Network. Another Life can currently be seen in the United Kingdom and across Europe on the God Channel on Sky Digital (Channel 671). The story is set in the fictional town of Kingsley with many stories set around the Davidson, Carpenter and Phillips families. Central characters include Terry Davidson and her off the rails sister Nancy Lawson. Terry was widowed several months after the show started. The show was created by Roy Winsor and Bob Aaron. Actors Mary Jean Feton, Edye Byrde and Eddie Hailey where on the show throughout its complete run. Final Cast Mary Jean Feton as Terry Davidson-Phillips Tom Urich as Dave Phillips Karen Chapman as Stacey Phillips Debbie McLeod as Lori Davidson-Martin Matt Williams as Ben Marti