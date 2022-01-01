Not Available

For almost thirty-five years, 'Another World' was a much loved part of the NBC daytime lineup. Fans followed the Frame, Cory, Hudson, and many other families through trial and tribulation, pain and pleasure. Another World was the first soap to expand to an hour (then 90 minutes from March 1979-August 1980). It also was the first soap to have spin-offs (Somerset & Texas). In April of 1999, the parent company and network made a decision not to continue the program, and the show aired it's final episode in June of 1999. Although gone from the airwaves, the show will live on in the hearts of the fans. You can now relive Another World every day on SoapNet at 11:00AM and 3:00pm EST. "We do not live in this world alone, but in a thousand other worlds." Created By: Irna Phillips with William J. Bell First Broadcast: May 5, 1964 Last Broadcast: June 25, 1999 Program Type: Soap Opera Production Company: Procter and Gamble Productions Broadcast History: 3: