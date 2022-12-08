Answer - Police Investigation Verification

Not Available

Akira Shinkai is a suburban police chief whose career is on the rise until an unfortunate incident leads to her demotion. She is relegated to the “Investigation Validation Section” of the Metropolitan Police Department, a tedious, dead-end job that requires reviewing evidence to prevent false accusations from reaching the courts. Akira’s new colleagues are a group of jaded misfits who lack any motivation to do their jobs. But Akira is determined to take her new position seriously and pours all of her investigative skills and attention to detail into reviewing the cases. She doesn’t back down or give up until she discovers hidden truths and makes sure that justice is served. Her diligence begins to rub off on her coworkers, who begin to approach their jobs with renewed vigor.