Ant and Dec Unzipped aired on channel 4 in the United Kingdom. It featured Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly in a variety of different sketches each week. The concentration was heavily on comedy, with the pranks and game-shows elements of the earlier programs the pair hosted dropped. The slightly later airtime, and perhaps the fact that one can take greater liberties on the less closely scrutinised C4, permitted the duo further opportunities to stray into areas of dubious taste, but their laddish charm - especially appealing to their core juvenile audience - meant that the material caused less offence than before. Sharp, and full of confidence, the pair played heavily on their Geordie backgrounds in their sketches and routines, and a basic ongoing storyline allowed the duo to segue into sketches and introduce different characters, including Tony Blunt, who always spoke his mind, and Mr Swaps, who seemed to collect everything. Source: TV.com