Ant Anstead Master Mechanic

Follow Ant Anstead as he uses donor cars, spare parts, and handmade components to hand-build a one-of-a-kind automotive build, an Alfa Romeo 158. Throughout the series, Ant will work with other master craftsmen, invite his friends and automotive personalities to the shop to collaborate and share expertise. Ant’s crowning achievement is to run his Alfa Romeo 158 at the Brick Yard in Indianapolis, the site of the US Grand Prix and the one race the 158 never entered and thus never had the chance to conquer.